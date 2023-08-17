Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $16,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.03. 5,263,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,190,541. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.03.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $39,325,699.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,810 shares of company stock worth $11,879,960. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

