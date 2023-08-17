Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Middlesex Water from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Middlesex Water from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $79.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.55. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $95.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 576 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $45,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter valued at $801,906,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 2,142.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

