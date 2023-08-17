MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of MOFG opened at $22.57 on Thursday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1,590.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 249.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 170.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, which includes noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

