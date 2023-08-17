MinePlex (PLEX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $322,813.66

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0828 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MinePlex has a market cap of $29.59 million and approximately $322,813.66 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MinePlex has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009231 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

MinePlex Coin Profile

MinePlex (CRYPTO:PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,162,563 coins. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

Buying and Selling MinePlex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

