Mizuho Cuts Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Price Target to $15.00

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Nkarta from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of NKTX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 137,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,336. Nkarta has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $17.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $94.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.12.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Nkarta will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Nkarta during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nkarta by 13,661.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

