Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Up 5%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $104.18 and last traded at $103.88. 1,716,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 3,512,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.92.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRNA. UBS Group raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.07.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.25 and its 200 day moving average is $136.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.62.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $25,324.91. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,602,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,312,424.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $25,324.91. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,602,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,312,424.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $5,076,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,830,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,002 shares of company stock valued at $44,049,408 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 43.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after buying an additional 11,876 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Moderna by 57.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

