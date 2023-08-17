Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Director Marsha C. Williams Sells 17,286 Shares

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) Director Marsha C. Williams sold 17,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $771,474.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,679,662.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE MOD traded down $2.94 on Thursday, hitting $40.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,750. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $27.68.
Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $622.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.10 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 23.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.
