ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.72 and last traded at $37.40. Approximately 103,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 133,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MODV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of ModivCare from $92.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of ModivCare from $145.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of ModivCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Get ModivCare alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MODV

ModivCare Trading Up 5.7 %

Insider Activity at ModivCare

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.32, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.04 per share, with a total value of $7,388,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,103,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,820,771.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ModivCare

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ModivCare by 1,228.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of ModivCare by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of ModivCare by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ModivCare by 394.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ModivCare by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

ModivCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.