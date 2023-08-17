monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Raised to $211.00 at KeyCorp

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $211.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.56.

NASDAQ MNDY traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.73. The company had a trading volume of 443,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,213. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.53 and a 200 day moving average of $152.56. monday.com has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $189.15.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. monday.com had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in monday.com by 90.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in monday.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in monday.com by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in monday.com by 12.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in monday.com by 9.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

