Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $21,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $71.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,354,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080,383. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average of $71.37. The company has a market capitalization of $96.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.