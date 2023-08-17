Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $71.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day moving average is $71.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.