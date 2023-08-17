Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $71.72. 619,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,067,405. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $97.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.