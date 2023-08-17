Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Monroe Capital from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Monroe Capital Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ MRCC opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $159.71 million, a P/E ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 1.15. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.63 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 11.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Monroe Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $909,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Monroe Capital by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 187,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 101,494 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the second quarter valued at $751,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the second quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

