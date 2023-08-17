Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Trading 3.9% Higher

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. 98,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 288,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

MNTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Montauk Renewables from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.64 and a beta of -0.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 447.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 62,412 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Montauk Renewables by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,692,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,151,000 after acquiring an additional 144,762 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.65% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

