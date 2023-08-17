Montchanin Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 361.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point cut their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Shares of IIPR traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $79.68. The stock had a trading volume of 41,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 19.59, a current ratio of 19.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.14 and a 200 day moving average of $76.50. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $125.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.43%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

