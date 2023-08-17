Montchanin Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises about 4.2% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Seeyond boosted its stake in Cintas by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CTAS

Cintas Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $490.06. 67,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,453. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $370.93 and a fifty-two week high of $518.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.69. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.