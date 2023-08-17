Montchanin Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,035 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 90.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,950 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,035 shares during the period. Devon Energy makes up about 2.3% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.05.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

DVN stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $49.36. 2,517,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,032,747. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.67. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

