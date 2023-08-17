Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 145,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on GLUE
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monte Rosa Therapeutics
Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of GLUE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,084. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.67. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $10.96.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile
Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a a translation termination factor for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Monte Rosa Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- JD.com Is A Ticking Value Bomb About To Break Away
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Are High-Yielding AT&T And Verizon Worth Buying As Prices Skid?
Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.