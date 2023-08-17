Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 145,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 68.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 152.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 556.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 38.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLUE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,084. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.67. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $10.96.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a a translation termination factor for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Further Reading

