Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,219 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $17,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total transaction of $99,049.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,124,939.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $931,718.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,870.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total transaction of $99,049.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,124,939.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,388 shares of company stock valued at $7,286,549 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $331.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $344.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $363.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

