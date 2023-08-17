Morgan Stanley Cuts Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $32.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.86.

NASDAQ:ARVN traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $24.47. 45,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,629. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.08. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $57.96.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.94 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 191.63% and a negative return on equity of 55.09%. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $32,292.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,846.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Arvinas by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arvinas by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 743.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

