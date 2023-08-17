Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.41

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.41 and traded as low as C$5.40. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.43, with a volume of 94,494 shares traded.

MRT.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of C$356.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.41.

In related news, insider Morguard Corporation purchased 55,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,065.00. Insiders bought 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $639,805 over the last 90 days. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

