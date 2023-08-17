Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,711,022.61 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.39, for a total value of $1,711,022.61. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,229,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,616,969.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $220.31. The stock had a trading volume of 261,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,455. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.28 and a 12 month high of $259.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 416.23 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.06.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $504.70 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.18%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 283.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Morningstar by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,715,000 after purchasing an additional 27,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

