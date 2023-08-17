Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 34,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 10,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the first quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 189,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 101.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

