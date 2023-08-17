Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in 3M by 0.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $100.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of -35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.46. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $148.79.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -211.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.83.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

