Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 520 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $235,218,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at about $79,253,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,153,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,829,000 after purchasing an additional 775,233 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4,336.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 669,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,080,000 after purchasing an additional 654,518 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,062,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,164,000 after purchasing an additional 616,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,675.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nasdaq news, CEO Adena T. Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at $85,288,218. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $255,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,675.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $740,540. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.6 %

Nasdaq stock opened at $50.85 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading

