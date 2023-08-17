Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,446 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of RXO worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RXO during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of RXO by 752.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

RXO Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:RXO opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 174.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.30. RXO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. RXO had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RXO. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of RXO from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of RXO in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

