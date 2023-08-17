Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 828 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,719 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 166,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 17,926 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 689.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 899,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,515,000 after buying an additional 785,528 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 157.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 298,986 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after buying an additional 183,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 877,950 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,831,000 after buying an additional 69,611 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at $62,534,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at $62,534,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,237. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $49.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.