Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $3.74 Million Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of XPO worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. CWM LLC increased its stake in XPO by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of XPO by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at XPO

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPO Stock Performance

NYSE:XPO opened at $72.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $76.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.96 and a 200 day moving average of $47.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.86, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.22.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of XPO from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.55.

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

