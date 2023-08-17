Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,017 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Innova Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,728,000. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 83,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 19,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,642,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $44.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $110.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

