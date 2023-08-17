Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.22

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.22 and traded as high as $1.32. Movano shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 87,859 shares.
Movano Trading Down 2.5 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.55.
Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Movano
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Movano
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOVE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Movano by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,110,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 540,786 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Movano by 860.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 535,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Movano during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Movano by 32.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 58,101 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Movano by 290.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.
About Movano
Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking.
