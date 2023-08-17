MovieBloc (MBL) Price Reaches $0.0029

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. MovieBloc has a market cap of $47.44 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc’s genesis date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,498,706,222 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MovieBloc is a decentralized movie and content distribution platform founded by Peter Kim. Its mission is to solve problems caused by the domination of the theatre and home entertainment industry by conglomerates with its blockchain technology. The MBL token is used for economic activity in the MovieBloc ecosystem, including watching premium content, paying translators, donating to other participants, and rewarding users for reporting illegal content, rating films, and reviewing films. The creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access diverse films and content, and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitles, and marketing materials to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

