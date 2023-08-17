Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mplx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPLX remained flat at $34.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,902,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,885. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Mplx has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $35.85.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 30.78%. Mplx’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mplx will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 104,751.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,291,317,000 after purchasing an additional 69,705,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 519.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,298,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604,755 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the second quarter worth about $52,988,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of Mplx by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 2,226,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,962,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,407 shares in the last quarter. 22.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

