MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.37

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and traded as low as $6.99. MTN Group shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 27,767 shares.

MTN Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

About MTN Group

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices.

