Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) CEO Purchases $99,999.20 in Stock

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) CEO David Michery bought 102,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,322,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of Mullen Automotive stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $196.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MULN. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Mullen Automotive by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74,722 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129,206 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC grew its stake in Mullen Automotive by 150.0% in the second quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.