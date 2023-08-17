Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) CEO Purchases $99,999.20 in Stock

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) CEO David Michery bought 102,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,322,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
Shares of Mullen Automotive stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $196.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
