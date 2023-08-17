MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

MYR Group Stock Performance

MYR Group stock opened at $142.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $76.97 and a 12-month high of $156.63.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $888.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MYR Group news, VP William Fry sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.05, for a total value of $507,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,251.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYR Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MYR Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in MYR Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,868,000 after purchasing an additional 77,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

See Also

