Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Gap Up to $9.04

Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.04, but opened at $9.70. Nano-X Imaging shares last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 2,204,305 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Nano-X Imaging from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Nano-X Imaging Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13. Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 40.85% and a negative net margin of 1,034.37%. The business had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Nano-X Imaging by 6.6% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Nano-X Imaging by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Nano-X Imaging by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 11.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. 18.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

