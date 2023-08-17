Nano (XNO) Price Tops $0.57 on Major Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. Nano has a total market cap of $76.32 million and $1.31 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nano has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002167 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,459.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.13 or 0.00242592 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00014935 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.76 or 0.00679943 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.16 or 0.00537729 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00055884 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00105462 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

