NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSTG shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.22). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 548.25% and a negative net margin of 115.14%. The business had revenue of $44.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director William Young acquired 35,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $201,426.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,700 shares in the company, valued at $265,723. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $86,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,234.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Young acquired 35,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $201,426.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,723. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 80,400 shares of company stock worth $461,826 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

