National Bank Financial Cuts iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$4.50

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IAG. Desjardins lowered shares of iA Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$95.50 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iA Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$72.14.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on iA Financial

iA Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

iA Financial Dividend Announcement

TSE IAG traded up C$0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting C$86.37. The company had a trading volume of 16,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,237. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49. iA Financial has a one year low of C$67.43 and a one year high of C$93.90. The company has a market cap of C$8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$90.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$87.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.25%.

Insider Activity at iA Financial

In related news, Director Monique Mercier sold 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.59, for a total transaction of C$201,536.54. In other news, Director Monique Mercier sold 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.59, for a total transaction of C$201,536.54. Also, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.85, for a total transaction of C$434,246.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,418. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About iA Financial

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.