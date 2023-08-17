National Bankshares Boosts SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$27.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

SRU.UN stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$24.70. 14,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,785. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$23.24 and a 52 week high of C$29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.14. The company has a market cap of C$3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.87.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

