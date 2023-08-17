Navcoin (NAV) Achieves Market Cap of $4.17 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0506 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.17 million and $16,991.85 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00163591 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00046998 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00027284 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012307 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003501 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.