Navcoin (NAV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.17 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.17 million and $17,730.55 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0459 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00156686 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00048190 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00028513 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013337 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003717 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

