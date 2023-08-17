Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) PT Lowered to $10.00

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Bank of America from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.94% from the stock’s previous close.

NVTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.94. 2,239,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,892. Navitas Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.37.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 294.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 32,050 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $342,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 926,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 79,590 shares of company stock valued at $818,377 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,253,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 274.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 32,325 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 759,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after buying an additional 438,232 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 6,079.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 289,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 284,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

