NEAR Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $92.66 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $92.66 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00004214 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00039632 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00028355 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00012809 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000711 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 941,671,517 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.21768389 USD and is down -4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 273 active market(s) with $73,010,751.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

