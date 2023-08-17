Needham & Company LLC Lowers Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target to $5.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 153.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.09.

Insider Activity

Shares of TSHA stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.97. 2,821,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,762. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $126.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.

In related news, CEO Sean P. Nolan acquired 444,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $399,999.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,535,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,990.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sean P. Nolan acquired 444,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $399,999.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,535,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,990.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder R.A. Session II sold 80,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $57,174.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,734.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,300,000 shares of company stock worth $15,570,000 and sold 386,689 shares worth $274,444. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 85.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 202,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 128,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,944 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

