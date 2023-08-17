Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $187.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.