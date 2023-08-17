Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 1,445 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.28.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.3 %

Salesforce stock opened at $206.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $201.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 544.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total transaction of $3,156,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,131,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,481,261.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,994,754.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $3,156,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,131,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,481,261.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,171,018 shares of company stock worth $249,633,898 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

