Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 2,712 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,636 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $439.10 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $480.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $434.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 226.49, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 345,187 shares of company stock worth $140,075,333. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.16.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

