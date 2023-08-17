Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.36% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $582,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $353,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGZ opened at $106.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.43. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $110.26.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

