Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 379,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,552,000 after buying an additional 13,893 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $2,416,000. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 188,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,915,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.54.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $252.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $103.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.98%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

